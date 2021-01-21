Southeast Michigan dark sky park announces 2021 stargazing dates

(WILX) - The Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park in Vandalia has announced its night sky viewing dates for 2021.

The 860-acre park was designated an International Dark Sky Park – Bronze in 2019. Located in Cass County, the park is one of just two international dark sky parks in Michigan. The other is Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City.

The designation of “international dark sky park” is a distinction granted by the Arizona-based International Dark-Sky Association to locations that offer pristine night-sky viewing after completing a thorough application and review process.

The stargazing schedule at Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park is weather dependent. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s Facebook page and the park’s Clear Sky Chart before visiting.

The cost for admission is $2.00 per car.

The park’s remaining 2021 schedule:

February 12 and 13: Open until 10 p.m.

March 12 and 13: Open until midnight

April 5-10: International Dark Sky Week — Open daily until midnight

May 14 and 15: Open until 2 a.m.

June 11 and 12: Open until 2 a.m.

August 11 and 12: Perseid Meteor Shower — Open until midnight

August 13 and 14: Open until 2 a.m.

September 10 and 11: Open until 2 a.m.

October 8 and 9: Open until 2 a.m.

November 5 and 6: Open until 10 p.m.

December 3 and 4: Open until 10 p.m.

December 14: Geminid Meteor Shower — Open until midnight

Additionally, during the month of July, which is Michigan Dark Sky Awareness Month, the park is open every Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

More information on Michigan’s Dark Sky Parks can be found HERE.

