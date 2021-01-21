Advertisement

Psaki delivers first White House briefing

“It is an honor to be here with all of you,” Psaki said.
(GRAYDC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WILX) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her first daily briefing and spoke about the new Biden-Harris administration.

Wednesday, Psaki said President Joe Biden asked that she bring “truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

“He asked me to ensure we are communicating about the policies across the Biden-Harris administration, and on the work his team is doing every single day on behalf of all American people,” Psaki said.

Psaki told reporters they also want to ensure they are communicating the administration’s policies to the media and to the American people.

Like many other officials under the Biden administration who started their new roles Wednesday, Psaki took over the @PresSec Twitter account. Her first tweet was asking for questions from followers that she will answer in a video later this week.

