President Biden to challenge immigration policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Biden is also immediately putting an end to one of former President Trump’s first executive orders: to deport millions of undocumented people in the U.S.

Oscar Castaneda is the Vice-President for Lansing Civil Rights for Immigrants.

“There are many more folks who are undocumented and they are just walking around the city. You might know people,” said Castaneda.

On Wednesday, President Biden revoked Trump’s order to prioritize the deportation of roughly 11 million undocumented people in the country; some of whom live right here in the local community.

“People talk about 50 to 60,000 in Michigan. The reality is nobody knows and by definition it’s undocumented,” said Castaneda.

Though Castaneda says he’s not advocating for an open border, he feels President Biden’s effort to focus more on national security and public safety threats is more humane.

“What we need is a more humane and intelligent policies that represent the real Americans and I think Joe Biden is gonna go in that direction,” he said.

He says in most cases, those arraigned to be deported are working people who have families and pay taxes.

“Ther’s a guy who is working two jobs, by the way, two jobs that nobody wants. He’s supporting his family, his whole family are American citizens, just give them some time,” he added.

He says oftentimes the deporting process is one of humiliation and lasting trauma. Cindy Garcia speaks to that pain.

“Even now that my husband is back, my pain is still there because I wake up thinking ‘oh my god, this is a nightmare.” Is he really here or am I dreaming?” said Garcia.

Cindy Garcia’s family made national headlines back in 2018 when her husband was deported for two years.

She spoke at a Woman’s March that year at the State Capitol to hold elected officials accountable for immigration policies.

“Let’s better our laws, let’s change our laws,” said Garcia.

She says until those laws are changed, those on the priority list to be deported from the U.S. can breathe a little.

“They’re able to live their lives, back to being normal, knowing that a knock at the door, that immigration’s not coming for them,” she said.

President Biden says his cabinet will work to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program, also known as DACA.

President Biden is also proposing legislation to grant green cards and provide an eight-year path to citizenship.

