Police chief’s daughter nearly scammed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson County are warning about a phone scam involving the sheriff’s office. It came to their attention when the daughter of a police chief got a call.

Napoleon Township Police Chief Duaine Pittman was at work Tuesday when his daughter came by with a strange phone call.

“She came in and she put her phone down and she goes, ‘Dad, they’ve got warrants for me,’” he said.

A person called claiming to be from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They told her she had a warrant for failing to appear for jury duty.

“She had gotten a notice for jury duty six or eight months ago, and because she was a full-time student at the time, it was delayed so she didn’t have to show up,” said Chief Pittman.

The caller identified himself as someone who used to work for the sheriff’s office who happens to be one of Chief Pittman’s friends. He even gave a case number and the name of a real Jackson County judge who supposedly approved the warrant.

“He was really pretty smooth. I mean, it would be believable for somebody who’s not familiar with the sheriff’s department and the system,” said Chief Pittman.

The scammer hung up shortly after Chief Pittman let him know that he was on the line, too.

Sheriff Gary Schuette says he’s heard of similar reports.

“The suspect wants to collect a small fine. He then attempts to solicit payment over the phone for that fine to avoid further problems for the person that he’s called,” said Sheriff Schuette.

The number shows up at the sheriff’s department’s phone number making it a little more challenging to track down but not impossible.

“I don’t want anybody to get taken advantage of, and it would be pretty simple with the schtick that that guy had,” said Chief Pittman.

Remember, police will never call to let you know about a warrant or to ask for payment. Anyone who gets a call like this should hang up and report it to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.