No jury trials in 30th circuit, Ingham County probate court until April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Chief Justice of the 30th Circuit Court Richard Garcia announced that the 30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court will not conduct jury trials until April 5.

According to Garcia, the decision was made in compliance with an order by the Michigan Supreme Court, which requires certain conditions to be met for jury trials to be considered safe.

The requirements include having a seven-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million and having less than 10% positive diagnostic tests, or having fewer than 20 new cases in the county over the last seven days.

After consulting with local health officials, the Court found that it would not hold jury trials until April 5.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.