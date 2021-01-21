NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NBC News will go up for a Special Report at 7 p.m. this evening for the first press briefing of the Biden Administration. Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ will be moved to 3- 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Lester Holt will anchor.

Peter Alexander will be in the briefing room.

