Advertisement

NBA COVID-19 numbers improving

The league released the results of their latest COVID-19 tests, but games are still being postponed.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The NBA has seen a slight improvement in its coronavirus numbers.

The league released the results of their latest COVID-19 tests.

Of the 502 players tested since Jan. 13, 11 players were confirmed to have positive tests. Specific players were not identified.

That is five fewer players testing positive than the numbers released last week. All players who test positive are subject to quarantine and contact tracing under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

While the number of players testing positive is down, the league is still facing postponements and cancelations of matchups. Friday’s Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game is the 17th NBA game postponed this season because of the league’s health and safety protocols. It is the sixth consecutive Wizards game to be called off, citing the number of players unavailable for Washington, contact tracing for other players on the Wizards roster, and the lack of practice time the team had before the scheduled game.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon asks for vaccine in return for helping Biden administration
Psaki delivers first White House briefing
1-21-21 Morning Weather