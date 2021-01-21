NBA COVID-19 numbers improving

(WILX) - The NBA has seen a slight improvement in its coronavirus numbers.

The league released the results of their latest COVID-19 tests.

Of the 502 players tested since Jan. 13, 11 players were confirmed to have positive tests. Specific players were not identified.

That is five fewer players testing positive than the numbers released last week. All players who test positive are subject to quarantine and contact tracing under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

While the number of players testing positive is down, the league is still facing postponements and cancelations of matchups. Friday’s Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game is the 17th NBA game postponed this season because of the league’s health and safety protocols. It is the sixth consecutive Wizards game to be called off, citing the number of players unavailable for Washington, contact tracing for other players on the Wizards roster, and the lack of practice time the team had before the scheduled game.

