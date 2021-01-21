Michigan tops 544,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 21, Michigan health officials have reported 2,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 148 deaths. The state total now sits at 544,311 cases and 14,053 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,147 cases and 52 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,121 cases and 115 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,877 cases and 233 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,435 cases and 189 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,285 cases and 66 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.