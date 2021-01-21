Advertisement

Michigan tops 544,000 coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 21, Michigan health officials have reported 2,165 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 148 deaths. The state total now sits at 544,311 cases and 14,053 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,147 cases and 52 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,121 cases and 115 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,877 cases and 233 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,435 cases and 189 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,285 cases and 66 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream

Latest News

European Council President Charles Michel removes his face mask as he chairs a EU summit video...
EU struggles, looks for answers to stop spread of new virus variants
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you