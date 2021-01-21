MCGB: Online gambling, gaming could generate millions for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Money’s been tight for the state for years. The pandemic only made things worse. But even though tax revenues are down, we still need money for roads, schools and other necessities.

The state says allowing online betting as of noon Friday will help.

“People are going to be able to gamble [on the phones] and the tax revenue and the payments that are generated by the tribes are returned back to the state,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board director Richard Kalm.

Kalm says they’ve always known people were betting online, so why not regulate it and generate more tax revenue?

“You’ll see the majority of revenue for the state and the tribal governments come out of the online games.”

Michigan joins New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia as one of only four states to offer both sports betting and online gaming.

More money to casinos means more money to businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“The tribes are sending ten percent to the Michigan Strategic Fund to assist businesses,” said Kalm. “It’s a win-win all the way around.”

Kalm says online betting could generate up to $220 Million in tax revenue just this year.

