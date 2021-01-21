Making CATA part of the fun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital Area Transportation Authority will take you to great location events like those in Downtown Lansing.

During the current pandemic, members of the community still need to get to work, medical appointments and service agencies.

People need to get to places to shop and access banks, get food and supplies to survive and many people are turning to CATA to help them get there.

CATA says community partnership is one of their five strategic goals to help drive the economy.

One such place organization they have partnered with is Downtown Lansing Inc. which enables people who are looking for ways to get downtown, a way to do so without having to drive themselves there.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.