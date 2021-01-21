Make Apple Crisp in your crockpot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is celebrating National Slow Cooker Month.
This week, we learned how to make apple crisp in a crockpot.
Ingredients:
For the apple mixture:
- 8 Granny Smith apples (peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices)
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
For the crisp topping:
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- ¾ cup white whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup cold unsalted butter (cut into cubes)
Ice cream, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Make the apple mixture:
- Place sliced apples in the slow cooker. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir. (Be sure to use a non-metal spoon so as not to scratch your slow cooker insert.) Let sit while you prepare the crisp topping.
Make the crisp topping:
- Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Using your fingertips, work the butter into the oat mixture until the mixture starts to clump together.
- Stir the apple mixture one more time and then spread apples out into an even layer. Sprinkle on the crisp topping.
Cook the apple crisp:
- Cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 3-3 1/2 hours, until apples are soft. Turn off heat and let stand for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour before serving (keeping the lid on). Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
