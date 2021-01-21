Advertisement

Make Apple Crisp in your crockpot

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is celebrating National Slow Cooker Month.

This week, we learned how to make apple crisp in a crockpot.

Ingredients:

For the apple mixture:

  • 8 Granny Smith apples (peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices)
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

For the crisp topping:

  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • ¾ cup white whole wheat flour
  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter (cut into cubes)

Ice cream, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Make the apple mixture:

  • Place sliced apples in the slow cooker. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir. (Be sure to use a non-metal spoon so as not to scratch your slow cooker insert.) Let sit while you prepare the crisp topping.

Make the crisp topping:

  • Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Using your fingertips, work the butter into the oat mixture until the mixture starts to clump together.
  • Stir the apple mixture one more time and then spread apples out into an even layer. Sprinkle on the crisp topping.

Cook the apple crisp:

  • Cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 3-3 1/2 hours, until apples are soft. Turn off heat and let stand for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour before serving (keeping the lid on). Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

