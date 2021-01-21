Mahomes Practicing With the Chiefs

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST
-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice today, even though he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.

