LIVE - Senate confirmation hearing of Pete Buttigieg, nominated for transportation secretary
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WILX) - The Senate Committee holds a confirmation hearing for Pete Buttigieg, nominated by President Biden to serve as transportation secretary.
If confirmed, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor will become the first full-time openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the senate.
