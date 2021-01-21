Advertisement

LIVE - Senate confirmation hearing of Pete Buttigieg, nominated for transportation secretary

Senate Committee holds a confirmation hearing for Pete Buttigieg, nominated by President Biden to serve as transportation secretary.
Pete Buttigieg accepts the nomination to be Transportation Secretary.
Pete Buttigieg accepts the nomination to be Transportation Secretary.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WILX) - The Senate Committee holds a confirmation hearing for Pete Buttigieg, nominated by President Biden to serve as transportation secretary.

If confirmed, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor will become the first full-time openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the senate.

