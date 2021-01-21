Lions Inroduce Campbell

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions formally introduced their new head coach, Dan Campbell, at a 30-minute news briefing Thursday morning. Campbell, 44, has a six year contract after serving as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He promises a tough Lions team when it takes the field. Reports indicate Campbell will bring fellow New Orleans assistant Aaron Glenn with him to serve as defensive coordinator. The fate of Lions’ offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has not yet been announced.

