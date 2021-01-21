Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announces completion of risk limiting audit

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Thursday the completion of Ingham County’s Statewide Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 3, 2020 General Election.

“Michigan has a robust system already in place to verify that the results of an election are accurate,” said Byrum. “These measures are intended to accomplish several goals: to act as a learning and developmental experience for local clerks, to instill a necessary transparency measure for citizens concerned about the accuracy of the election, and to ensure that the tabulators counted accurately.”

In addition to the County Board of Canvassers certification, the State Board of Canvassers certification, and post-election procedural audits, the State of Michigan also conducted a Risk-Limiting Audit statewide to ensure that the results of the election are accurate.

The Secretary of State’s office selected jurisdictions and ballots randomly to be included in the Risk-Limiting Audit, and there were 434 ballots in Ingham County from 21 communities.

To see the results from the traditional audits, click here.

