Inauguration poem inspires poetry community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From memorable memes, to powerful performances- many people are still talking about yesterday’s historic inauguration.

One of the stand outs is Amanda Gorman.

She’s the country’s first-ever youth Poet Laurate to read at the inauguration.

Lansing’s Poetry Club, Lansing’s poet laureate and Michigan Humanities couldn’t be more proud of her.

They all hope this spotlight on poetry creates interest in the Mid-Michigan community.

If you want to join the Lansing Poetry Club, you can email them at lansingpoetryclub@gmail.com.

For those in high school- you can participate in Poetry Out Loud- a national poetry recitation competition for high school students partnered through Michigan Humanities. You can find more information here https://www.michiganhumanities.org/poetry-out-loud/.

