Hassles For The Capitals Hockey Team

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette says the team will be without star Alex Ovechkin and three other prominent players for at least the next four games because of COVID-19 protocols. Ovechkin, a three-time NHL MVP, was placed on the league’s unavailable list Wednesday along with center Evgeny Kuznetsov, goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. The NHL fined Washington $100,000 for breaking pandemic protocol for the players being in a hotel room together unmasked.