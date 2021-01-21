Governor Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist reflect on Inauguration Day, says Biden’s administration will create equity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Inauguration Day, Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II released the following statements after President Biden took the oath of office:

“On his first day in office, President Biden has made it clear that he is committed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all and building a stronger, more sustainable nation for future generations,” said Governor Whitmer. “President Biden’s action to urge Americans everywhere to do their part and mask up and launch a coordinated national response to the pandemic will undoubtedly save lives and put us on track to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19. And President Biden knows that the health of our people is inextricably linked with the health of our climate. His swift action to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and combat climate change will ensure a safer planet for our kids, grandkids, and generations to come. President Biden’s message is clear: we must all join forces to end the pandemic, save lives, and build back our country better. Let’s get to work.”

“President Joe Biden is making good on his promise to be a president for all Americans, not just in title, but by his words and his actions,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “By taking strong action to provide the relief that so many people need in this moment, we can keep alive the hopes and dreams of so many during these difficult times. I applaud President Joe Biden for immediately extending the eviction and foreclosure moratorium to keep families in their homes; expanding the student loan pause to give individuals the financial freedom to get on their feet; and following through on his promise to root out systemic racism, lift the Muslim travel ban, and make America a more welcoming place. Through his leadership and executive actions, Americans can rest assured that they will no longer be forced to face our generation’s greatest challenges alone. As President Joe Biden said, we will get through this together.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.