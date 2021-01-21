Advertisement

Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits
(KWCH 12)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan currently has 1.2 million people eligible for food assistance benefits who will now receive an additional payment by the end of January. This will raise their monthly amount by 15% in an effort to help families affected by the pandemic.

The 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is schedule to last for six months.

“No Michigander should worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” said Gov. Whitmer. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state, and we must continue providing crucial support to families that need it most. “I want to thank Sen. Stabenow for her leadership in securing this important increase and for her tireless efforts to expand access to food assistance, which has brought relief to so many Michiganders in need throughout this pandemic.”

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 888-678-8914.

Below are the new maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size for January through June:

  • One Person: $234
  • Two Persons: $430
  • Three Persons: $616
  • Four Persons: $782
  • Five Persons: $929
  • Six Persons: $1,114
  • Seven Persons: $1,232
  • Eight Persons: $1,408

