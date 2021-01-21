Fatigue is a common long-term side effect of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recovering COVID-19 patients have been heading back to the hospital after dealing with breathing problems and their hearts racing months after getting over the virus. It has been common for fatigue to linger for a few months after fighting the virus- even in younger adults.

“You have this exhaustion you can’t shake during the day. Around 3:00 - 4 o’clock, I start crashing. It’s almost hard to keep my eyes open,” said recovering COVID-19 patient, Kara Gurrieri.

Gurrieri had COVID-19 in late November and she’s still dealing with the side effects two months later.

“I can’t get my energy back the way it used to be,” Gurreri said. “I’m an active person. I take ballroom dance lessons, I like to work out, I can’t do anything the way I used to be able to do it.”

And the same goes for Michelle Serpico, who found out she had COVID-19 on Halloween.

“I don’t have the energy I used to have and wearing masks never honestly used to bother me and if I have my mask on for too long I find it a little harder to breathe,” Serpico said.

Both Gurreri and Serpico are nervous about the unknown.

“I don’t know the long-term effects especially having a heart condition,” Gurreri said.

“It’s frustrating and worrisome because I’m a very healthy 30-year-old person,” Serpico said.

“The problematic part is the long-term effects that we don’t know everything about yet,” said McLaren Nurse Practitioner, Christy Idle.

This is still a learning process for the medical field.

“What we’re seeing is the handful of people having these sometimes debilitating long-term effects that affect their ability to breathe and their ability to go back to work and how tired they are,” Idle said.

According to the CDC, the most common long-term side effects are fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain.

“It’s scary. I don’t want to live like this forever,” Gurreri said.

“I used to be up at the crack of dawn every day. I sleep in so much later now,” Serpico said.

For many patients, not knowing how long it will last is as bad as the symptoms themselves.

McLaren told News 10 they have a handful of patients who are young with long-term side effects and most have been with pulmonary or heart-related issues.

She also stated that if something doesn’t feel right, like chest pain or heart palpitations, to make sure you have a follow up with your doctor.

