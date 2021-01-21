DeWitt football looking to make school history in state championship

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt football is getting ready for the Division Three state championship this Saturday night. This is the sixth time in the school’s history that the Panthers are going to a title game, but they have yet to bring back a trophy.

Getting ready this year was definitely more challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeWitt spent months starting and stopping football since August. It’s taken a mental toll on everyone but the guys have remained focused; a trait that is instilled in this team’s history.

From growing up in DeWitt to becoming athletic director, Mike Brya can recall everything about DeWitt’s five previous state title appearances. Its first was in 1989.

“I remember leaving town and on the expressway there was a sign off the side that said ‘last one out turn off the lights’, basically signifying that everyone in our community was going to support our team,” said Brya.

It was one of the best title games in Michigan high school history. DeWitt led until two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Farmington Hills Harrison came back and won 28-27. This was just the start of a strong Panther program.

“That’s the team that certainly, for football, opened some eyes,” said Brya. “Then Coach Zimmerman took over in 2000 and certainly he’s created a winning culture and gotten kids to buy into his program.”

Rob Zimmerman led the team to the Pontiac Silverdome in 2002, 2003, and 2004 after just two years at the helm.

“For a public school, that’s really unprecedented that a school would be able to do that three years in a row,” said Brya.

Then he took them to their last state final in 2013. They have faced some tough teams since then, including Muskegon, who they just beat to qualify for the championships.

“It was so emotional for Rob, this past win,” said Brya. “With where we’re at in what division and depending on what other teams are there and where we face them and when we face them, this was a big hurdle for him.”

Take seven years, some adversity, and a pandemic -- this team is more than ready to face the challenge for the sixth time.

“Of the 16 schools that are there, eight are gonna take off their jersey for the last time as winners,” said Brya. “At the end of the day, that’s the goal for our guys.”

The team will travel Saturday around 4 p.m. from the high school to go to Ford Field. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Detroit Plus and you can stream it on MHSAAtv.com.

