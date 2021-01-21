Advertisement

Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine

You must be fully vaccinated to travel
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – UK-based Saga Cruise Lines becomes the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure.

The company has also pushed back the resumption of cruises from April 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman said their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.

Those include social distancing, booking fewer passengers, enhanced air conditioning, expanded medical facilities, doubling its medical teams and a new dedicated isolation area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Latest News

A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect caught on camera hitting Florida deputy with stolen car
Bipartisan group of Governors encourage public to make a plan to get vaccinated
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom
A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect hits deputy with car in Fla.