Advertisement

Covid Upends Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives into Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo,...
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives into Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo, of Brazil, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(WITN)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl...
Covid Issues Plague Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, left, celebrates his goal, in front of...
Hassles For The Capitals Hockey Team
Carson Wentz
Eagles Apparently Have New Head Coach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns...
Mahomes Practicing With the Chiefs