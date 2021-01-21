Advertisement

Covid Issues Plague Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl...
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
-MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies are the latest NBA team that will have a coronavirus-related extended break from games. The league announced today that Memphis’ next three contests will be postponed because of a lack of available players. The NBA says the Grizzlies’ game Friday at Portland, along with home games Sunday and Monday against Sacramento, were pushed back. That decision came one day after the Grizzlies’ game at Portland, scheduled for Wednesday, was also called off.

