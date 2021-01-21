City of Jackson seeks input from residents on housing needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents who wish to have their insights regarding housing needs heard have an opportunity to share them with the City Council.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 City Council virtual meeting, a public hearing will be held to provide residents with an opportunity to identify housing and community development needs in the City.

The City encourages residents, especially low- and moderate-income people, protected classes, and people with disabilities, to participate in the hearing and submit comments so officials can get a full understanding of housing concerns in Jackson. All comments received during the hearing will be summarized in the 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan.

CDBG funds, which are provided by the federal government, are earmarked by the City Council every year to finance various housing and community improvement projects. Written comments may be submitted to the email citizencomments@cityofjackson.org by 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021. The City Clerk will read the comments into the record during the hearing.

Residents can participate in the hearing by watching a live broadcast of the virtual meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m., on Comcast Cable Channel 21, the City of Jackson website, and the City of Jackson Facebook page.

City Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says this is a great opportunity for residents to contribute to local government.

“Housing needs in Jackson continue to evolve due to changes brought on by the pandemic,” Dimick said. “This valuable input from residents will be taken into consideration when making important decisions on allocating federal funds for housing initiatives and other community development.”

For additional information regarding the public hearing or to submit additional comments, residents are asked to contact Michelle Pultz-Orthaus, Grant Coordinator, at mpultz@cityofjackson.org.

