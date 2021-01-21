Advertisement

Bipartisan group of Governors encourage public to make a plan to get vaccinated

There is an end in sight, or at the very least a clear path to get there.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday a group of governors and lieutenant governors, consisting of Republicans and Democrats, released a joint statement encouraging everyone to make a plan for getting vaccinated.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll. Recently the United States passed a grim milestone, topping 400,000 deaths from COVID-19. Businesses are also suffering as costumers are faced with the decision of whether or not to risk their and their family’s health in order to shop or dine in-person. Yet there is an end in sight, or at the very least a clear path to get there.

Vaccines for COVID-19 have been made in record time. Previously, the fastest a vaccine had been made was for the mumps, which took four years to create. But in late 2020, thanks to breakthroughs made by Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, a Turkish couple living in Germany, the first vaccine for COVID-19 was created.

Now, the goal set by the US Government is to get one million Americans vaccinated every day for the next 100 days.

“Although it is a new year, COVID-19 is still present across our states, and we all have a personal responsibility to do our part to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Each of our states is working around the clock to distribute the safe and effective COVID vaccines as quickly as possible. But we ask everyone to be patient,” said the governors and lieutenant governors. “The quicker we act to distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our health care system and defeat this virus. But until everyone is able to get vaccinated across our states we must double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Participants include:

Michigan: Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Ohio: Governor Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Indiana: Governor Eric Holcomb, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

Illinois: Governor J.B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton

Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman

Wisconsin: Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit www.michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

