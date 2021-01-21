Advertisement

Amazon asks for vaccine in return for helping Biden administration

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its front-line U.S. employees have tested positive or been presumed positive for coronavirus.
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Amazon says it wants to help the Biden administration vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, but there is a catch.

Jeff Bezos also wants his 800,000 U.S. employees moved up on the priority list to get the vaccine.

Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, sent a letter to the president shortly after he was sworn-in Wednesday.

Clark asked that employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, Amazon Web Services data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores “who cannot work from home” receive the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time.” Clark had made a similar request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month.

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its front-line U.S. employees have tested positive or been presumed positive for coronavirus.

Right now exact details of how Amazon would help, or if the Biden administration will take them up on the offer, is unclear.

Read Clark’s letters to President Biden and the CDC below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass during the first half of an...
NBA COVID-19 numbers improving
Psaki delivers first White House briefing
1-21-21 Morning Weather