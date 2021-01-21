Amazon asks for vaccine in return for helping Biden administration

(WILX) - Amazon says it wants to help the Biden administration vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, but there is a catch.

Jeff Bezos also wants his 800,000 U.S. employees moved up on the priority list to get the vaccine.

Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, sent a letter to the president shortly after he was sworn-in Wednesday.

Clark asked that employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, Amazon Web Services data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores “who cannot work from home” receive the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time.” Clark had made a similar request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month.

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its front-line U.S. employees have tested positive or been presumed positive for coronavirus.

Right now exact details of how Amazon would help, or if the Biden administration will take them up on the offer, is unclear.

Read Clark’s letters to President Biden and the CDC below.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.