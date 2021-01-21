AG Nessel: Man pleads guilty to election law to fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Canton Township man accused of forging his daughter’s signature on an absentee ballot has been sentenced. The Michigan Attorney General’s office says 47-year-old Paul Parana pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

After pleading guilty to a lesser charge, he has been sentenced to 90 days probation and ordered to pay court costs and fees of roughly $1,100 by Judge Deborah Thomas in Wayne County Circuit Court.

“While voter fraud rarely occurs, we are vigilant in pursuing such activity when it does,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is an example of how my office reviews legitimate claims of voter fraud to discover the facts and prosecute according to the law.”

In November. Parana was charged with impersonating a voter, a four-year felony, and election law forgery, a five-year felony.

Investigators found that prior to the Nov. 3 election, an absentee voter ballot addressed to Parana’s daughter was delivered to his home. Rather than forwarding the ballot to his daughter, Parana filled out the ballot as she instructed him to. He then forged her name to the back of the ballot envelope and mailed it to the Canton Township Clerk’s Office.

Upon discovering the fraudulent ballot, the clerk’s office reported the situation to the Michigan Department of State for investigation. The daughter’s ballot was ultimately accepted after the township clerk contacted her and was able to obtain her valid signature on an affidavit. This was done according to procedures established by law.

“Michigan’s election was the most secure in our state’s history, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Despite unprecedented scrutiny, we continue to affirm the security and integrity of the process with our zero-tolerance policy for any incident of fraud.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.