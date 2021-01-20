What to expect on Inauguration Day: guests, swearing-in, and general information
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inauguration Day is here! President-Elect Biden is now on his way to becoming the 46th President of the United States.
With that new honor, there are obviously ceremonial traditions that we are all accustomed to. However, given the pandemic and the circumstances, things will be very virtual this time around.
Here’s what you can expect:
SWEARING-IN CEREMONY
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will both be sworn in around 12 p.m. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Biden. Then, Biden will deliver his first address as the nation’s president.
Here are some of the key people involved with the ceremony:
NO INAUGURAL BALL
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a traditional inaugural ball. There will be a television event airing at 8:30 p.m. called “Celebrating America.”
The event is being hosted by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Biden and Harris will be speaking too.
Here are some of the scheduled performers and presenters:
- Eva Longoria
- Kerry Washington
- Bruce Springsteen
- Foo Fighters
- John Legend
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Justin Timberlake
- Demi Lovato
- Ant Clemons
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Tim McGraw
- Tyler Hubbard
The overall inaugural theme is called “America United.” Attendees will have to socially distance and adhere to certain protocols.
WHO WILL BE THERE?
- Former President Barack Obama
- Former President George W. Bush
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
- Former First Lady Laura Bush
- Former First Lady Hillary Clinton
- Vice-President Mike Pence
AFTER PARTY PLANS?
You can’t become president and not celebrate, right? Biden and Harris will take part in a Pass in Review with members of the military.
Following that, the new president and vice-president as well as their partners will go to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Then.....it’s time for a virtual-style parade at 3:15 p.m.!
They will all be escorted to the White House alongside the drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University.
WILX will keep you updated.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.