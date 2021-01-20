What to expect on Inauguration Day: guests, swearing-in, and general information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inauguration Day is here! President-Elect Biden is now on his way to becoming the 46th President of the United States.

With that new honor, there are obviously ceremonial traditions that we are all accustomed to. However, given the pandemic and the circumstances, things will be very virtual this time around.

Here’s what you can expect:

SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will both be sworn in around 12 p.m. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Biden. Then, Biden will deliver his first address as the nation’s president.

Here are some of the key people involved with the ceremony:

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here!



Invocation - Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance - Andrea Hall

National Anthem - @ladygaga

Poetry Reading - Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance - @JLo

Benediction - Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman

NO INAUGURAL BALL

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a traditional inaugural ball. There will be a television event airing at 8:30 p.m. called “Celebrating America.”

The event is being hosted by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Biden and Harris will be speaking too.

Here are some of the scheduled performers and presenters:

Eva Longoria

Kerry Washington

Bruce Springsteen

Foo Fighters

John Legend

Jon Bon Jovi

Justin Timberlake

Demi Lovato

Ant Clemons

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tim McGraw

Tyler Hubbard

The overall inaugural theme is called “America United.” Attendees will have to socially distance and adhere to certain protocols.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Former President Barack Obama

Former President George W. Bush

Former President Bill Clinton

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Laura Bush

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton

Vice-President Mike Pence

AFTER PARTY PLANS?

You can’t become president and not celebrate, right? Biden and Harris will take part in a Pass in Review with members of the military.

Following that, the new president and vice-president as well as their partners will go to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Then.....it’s time for a virtual-style parade at 3:15 p.m.!

They will all be escorted to the White House alongside the drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University.

