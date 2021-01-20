Advertisement

Thomas selected to be first female referee in a Super Bowl

Football fans will see a big first at Super Bowl LV.
Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super...
Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.(Source: AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Tuesday the NFL announced that Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

She will serve as the down judge during the big game in Tampa, Florida.

Thomas became the league’s first female on-field official in 2015. Since then, she has worked in four post-season games.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Trump delivers farewell recorded address

Latest News

FAA restricts air traffic around inauguration in D.C.
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among those pardoned by Trump overnight
Section of WB Jolly Road for utility work until Friday
Eaton County
Eaton County officials need help looking for teen girl missing from Olivet