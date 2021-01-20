Thomas selected to be first female referee in a Super Bowl
Football fans will see a big first at Super Bowl LV.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WILX) - Tuesday the NFL announced that Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.
She will serve as the down judge during the big game in Tampa, Florida.
Thomas became the league’s first female on-field official in 2015. Since then, she has worked in four post-season games.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.