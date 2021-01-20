Sparrow distributes over 14,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - By midnight Tuesday, Sparrow’s count of distributed COVID-19 vaccine doses reached 14,702. They began administration of the vaccine this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

Hospital officials attribute Sparrow’s dramatic rise in distribution numbers to Tuesday’s opening of the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor (3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing) for use as a vaccine site. While they are now able to more quickly distribute doses, the extent and frequency of the public distribution remains dependent on the weekly supply of doses that Sparrow receives from the government.

The 1B group includes older adults as well as frontline essential workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. For safety and logistics reasons, vaccines are by appointment only.

Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

