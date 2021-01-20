Advertisement

Social workers play a key role at East Lansing Police Department

(WILX)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Social workers play a critical role in the East Lansing Police Department. They have responded to more than 33 calls with law enforcement in just over a month’s time.

East Lansing Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez told News 10 that sometimes situations can escalate when an officer attempts to work with someone who has mental health issues. Some people respond better to social workers rather than law enforcement.

“The social workers have training that can be more effective in the escalation of a situation communication on certain issues,” Gonzalez said. “Then they have the ability to connect that individual with needed resources outside of the community that can provide long term care.”

In addition to mental health crisises, the social workers respond to any calls involving homelessness or drug and alcohol addiction. Gonzalez told News 10 the main goal is to get those people the help they need.

