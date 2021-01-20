Section of WB Jolly Road for utility work until Friday
If your morning commute takes you on Jolly Road, be prepared for some delays the rest of the week.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, westbound Jolly Road will be down to one lane, west of the Cedar Street intersection.
The closure is for utility work being done. Cedar Street traffic will not be affected.
The work is expected to be done by the end of the workday on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.