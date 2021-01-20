Plenty of NBA Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s game between Memphis and the Trail Blazers in Portland. The league said the Grizzlies would not have the required eight players available because of ongoing contact tracing.

The Grizzlies flew to Portland on Tuesday after beating the Phoenix Suns on Monday without Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-uhn-CHOO’-nuhs) because of NBA protocols. That was the second time this month that Valanciunas was flagged by league protocols. He was pulled at halftime of Memphis’ game against Brooklyn on Jan. 8 but played the Grizzlies’ next game Jan. 11 against Cleveland.

Memphis also beat Philadelphia on Saturday night before the NBA postponed the 76ers’ game Sunday night at Oklahoma City because Philadelphia didn’t have the required eight available players due to contact tracing.

Portland is the 20th NBA team to have at least one game called off in the last two weeks. Memphis had its game at Minnesota last Friday called off after Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to call off the game came on the same day that the league reiterated to teams in a memo some of the stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week. Among other things, players must maintain six feet of distance as much as possible during pre-game warmups and post-game meetings - a rule that has not been followed in many circumstances, even with the additional urging from the league about its importance.