MSP looking for suspect in pickup truck theft

It is part a string of thefts which officials suspect are related.
(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Jackson Post has announced that they’re looking for help in finding a person suspected of stealing a pickup truck and trailer.

The truck and trailer were stolen from a residence in Hillsdale. This is the most recent in a string of thefts which officials from the department believe may be related.

The truck itself, although not the trailer, has been recovered. MSP are still searching for the suspect in the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Baker at 517-780-4580.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

