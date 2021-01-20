Michigan tops 540,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 19, Michigan health officials have reported new 1,738 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths. The state total now sits at 540,115 cases and 13,865 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,113 cases and 51 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,063 cases and 111 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,723 cases and deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,357 cases and 188 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,236 cases and 64 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

