Michigan surpasses 542,000 coronavirus cases

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 20, Michigan health officials have reported new 2,031 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths. The state total now sits at 542,146 cases and 13,905 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,132 cases and 52 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,081 cases and 110 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,785 cases and 232 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,384 cases and 188 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,259 cases and 64 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

