Michigan State Police On Alert For Inauguration Day

No plans for protests as of this morning, but the Michigan State Police are still on high alert.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a non-violent protest at the State Capitol over the weekend, the Michigan Capitol is still bracing for crowds on this Inauguration Day.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, all 50 state capitols have stepped up their police presence leading up to inauguration day.

Here in Lansing, security will be ramped up as President Elect Joe Biden takes office later today.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor sent a letter to Governor Whitmer last week, specifically asking to activate the National Guard through today’s ceremony to “assist Lansing Police if a violent disturbance in the downtown area surrounding the Capitol building occurs.”

“I expect you’ll see less force but the same preparedness. We still have the Guard ready and activated. We still have policing agencies, there are still buildings that are boarded and fenced,” Schor said. “There may not be humvees blocking roads but you’re still going to see a preparedness.”

Police are asking you to stay away from downtown today if you can.

WILX will keep you updated on anything happening at the Capitol throughout the day.

