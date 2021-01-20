Michigan man arrested in relation to Capitol riot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested in relation to the riot at the US Captiol on Jan. 6th.

The news was announced Wednesday, two weeks after the event and a day after the arrest. The suspect has been identified as Karl Dresch, and will appear in Federal court Wednesday in Marquette.

The charges for Dresch include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions.

Obstructing an Official Proceeding.

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

A Michigan man has been arrested by the FBI, @MichStatePolice, and Houghton County Sheriff's Department on charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/0nVYM3GUn1 pic.twitter.com/87pltcM1Zu — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 20, 2021

