Michigan man arrested in relation to Capitol riot

(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested in relation to the riot at the US Captiol on Jan. 6th.

The news was announced Wednesday, two weeks after the event and a day after the arrest. The suspect has been identified as Karl Dresch, and will appear in Federal court Wednesday in Marquette.

The charges for Dresch include:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions.
  • Obstructing an Official Proceeding.
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

