Michigan man arrested in relation to Capitol riot
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested in relation to the riot at the US Captiol on Jan. 6th.
The news was announced Wednesday, two weeks after the event and a day after the arrest. The suspect has been identified as Karl Dresch, and will appear in Federal court Wednesday in Marquette.
The charges for Dresch include:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions.
- Obstructing an Official Proceeding.
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
