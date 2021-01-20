Local 81-year-old EMT shares what keeps him going

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Throughout this pandemic, first responders and front line works continue to emerge as true heroes.

It is not an easy job, but that is not stopping one local EMT who has been doing this for decades.

Lyle See has been working as an EMT for more than 57 years.

With all those years under his belt- you can bet he’s seen it all.

He tells Studio 10 that his family, team and community that keeps him going during this unique time as an EMT.

