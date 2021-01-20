Advertisement

Lions hire Dan Campbell as new head coach

Campbell and the Lions signed a six-year contract
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was hired as the Detroit Lions Head Coach in January, 2021. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have named Dan Campbell as their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network reported the deal Wednesday morning. Campbell and the Lions signed a six-year contract.

Campbell was an assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the New Orleans Saints since 2016.

Prior to New Orleans, Campbell held multiple roles within the Miami Dolphins coaching staff, and spent part of the 2015 season as an interim head coach.

Campbell played for four NFL teams (New York Giants 1999–2002, Dallas Cowboys 2003–2005, Detroit Lions 2006–2008, New Orleans Saints 2009) before becoming a coach.

