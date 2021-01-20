Advertisement

Hundreds of Jackson teachers sign up to get COVID vaccine

Teachers eager to get shot at a chance of normal
By Cody Butler
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is making the COVID-19 vaccine his top priority; saying he wants to get 100-million doses of the vaccine in arms in his first 100-days in office.

Hundreds of teachers in Mid-Michigan are already lining up for it.

School employees across Michigan are now able to get the COVID vaccine if they choose. The state is now in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

Many Jackson Public School teachers were eager to get their shot.

“It wasn’t a decision, absolutely I wanted to get my vaccine,” said Joel Shaner, Jackson High School Music teacher.

“If we are going to return to some sense of normalcy, we’re going to have to all get the vaccine,” said Beth Lawrie-Smith, Jackson High School Social Studies teacher.

“I think it is a good step to getting back to normal,” said Nathan Pyle, Parkside Middle School Social Studies teacher.

JPS told News 10 about 538 teachers and other staff signed up to get their vaccine. Administrators are hopeful that will help to get back to normal soon.

“Getting back to normal means getting back to a point where we can connect at a human level,” said Willie Lewis, Principal of Jackson Pathways High School.

Pyle hasn’t seen much normal in his teaching career. He started teaching sixth grade at Parkside Middle School last year.

He said he sees getting vaccinated as a duty to his community.

“They need the in-person learning. Online learning has been great for some kids but a lot of kids it hasn’t. I think this is a really good opportunity to get back to normal, especially in a school setting,” said Pyle.

Lawrie-Smith said she got her shot to help set an example for her students.

“My students are concerned about the vaccine or are scared and don’t know what’s going on, so I thought as a teacher it was important to present a good role model and show them it was ok to get the vaccine,” said Lawrie-Smith.

This year has been particularly rough for Joel Shaner’s students. He’s Jackson High’s band teacher.

He said his students recognize the importance of getting the vaccine.

“When I told our students I was getting the vaccine, they were as excited about it as I was because they know the importance to our community, our school, and our bands,” said Shaner.

Teachers are not required to get the vaccine.

Those who got the vaccine Wednesday are hoping to start the new school year in the fall fully in-person.

