HRU Tech offers some tips on how to navigate the COVID vaccine and the workplace

Can employers force workers to get the COVID vaccine?
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a tricky time for employers and employees when it comes to navigating how to handle Coronavirus restrictions and workplace requirements for the COVID vaccine. Tim Sackett, owner of HRU Technical Resources, gives some tips on how to handle this issue. Instead of forcing an employee to get the vaccine, is there a better way to make this happen with the same result, like a workplace incentive or rewards program? Find out what he recommends.

