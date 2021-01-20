Grand Ledge spreads love through ‘Heart The Wall’

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge needs your help spreading the love in the community.

Manager of MacDowell’s, Allen Walter, is asking residents - who or what has your heart in the GL community?

He created the first “Heart the Wall” contest to try to fill the wall downtown Grand Ledge.

Rules are simple - design a heart of any material you may have and come post it on the wall.

Contact Allen Walter through email at allen@macdowells.com for more information.

