Advertisement

Grand Ledge spreads love through ‘Heart The Wall’

Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge needs your help spreading the love in the community.

Manager of MacDowell’s, Allen Walter, is asking residents - who or what has your heart in the GL community?

He created the first “Heart the Wall” contest to try to fill the wall downtown Grand Ledge.

Rules are simple - design a heart of any material you may have and come post it on the wall.

Contact Allen Walter through email at allen@macdowells.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Trump delivers farewell recorded address

Latest News

CAHS
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Bueno and Shmuck
Community Credit Union expanding and serving the community
Local business expanding to serve the community
A pup who has as much energy and curiosity as a joey... but named after the adult version...
JOEY’S PET OUTFITTERS
EL Art Projects
ELHS displays students and staff’s art throughout East Lansing businesses