Fixing Michigan State basketball schedules during a pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and other college basketball teams across the country are postponing games left and right due to COVID-19, and the rescheduling process isn’t easy.

Kevin Pauga, the mastermind behind scheduling and analytics at MSU, is having to deal with it in a constantly changing season.

Working his way up from basketball manager to Associate Athletic Director at Michigan State, Pauga’s passion lies in the deep data and scheduling of basketball games.

“When we initially made the schedule from a Michigan State perspective, we referred to it more as a starting point than a finalized schedule,” said Pauga. “Most of what’s happened, we’ve kind of planned for it to the extent possible.”

His skills are getting a workout with the Spartan basketball programs now having postponed six games.

“The priority here as we’ve clearly noted is the health and safety of everybody involved,” said Pauga. “Our medical folks not just at Michigan State but around the conference are all involved in this process.”

The overall goal is to maximize all 280 men’s and women’s games played in the conference. Each team is scheduled to play 20 games, with two collapsible bye weeks placed in the schedules.

“That’s why we’re seeing a lot of shifting in conference schedules,” said Pauga. “When one team can’t play, can another team?”

The men’s team is already in the middle of the first bye week. With four Spartans in isolation, this leaves room for only one more week at the end of the season.

“There’s multiple options right now. But again, those options may change or evolve. Something may open up based on another circumstance where all of a sudden now you’ve got room to make up one of the three postponed men’s games,” said Pauga.

There’s no exact answer as to when Michigan State will get back to work and make up these games. In a season like no other, the most important part of the rescheduling process has been flexibility and communication with the other schools.

“Be prepared to pivot,” said Pauga. “But know this -- we’re doing everything that we can in order to get as many games into this window as possible and position our team to be able to have as much success as possible.”

