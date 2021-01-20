FAA restricts air traffic around inauguration in D.C.
The restrictions, which include drones, start at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and end at 10 p.m.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - The airspace above and around Washington D.C. is getting restricted ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.
The FAA has posted modifications for pilots on its website.
The restrictions start at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and end at 10 p.m.
In addition to airplane pilots, drone operators are also restricted from flights within a 30-mile radius of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Penalties for pilots who ignore the restrictions range from administrative action to criminal charges.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.