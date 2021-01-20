FAA restricts air traffic around inauguration in D.C.

(WILX) - The airspace above and around Washington D.C. is getting restricted ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

The FAA has posted modifications for pilots on its website.

The restrictions start at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and end at 10 p.m.

In addition to airplane pilots, drone operators are also restricted from flights within a 30-mile radius of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Penalties for pilots who ignore the restrictions range from administrative action to criminal charges.

