EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Katelin Geneva Tyrnow. The details below are all that is provided at this time:

ECSO is asking for the public’s help. Katelin Geneva Tyrnow w/f 4/20/2004 has been missing from the Olivet area. If you see her or know where she is...please contact Lt. Scott Brooks at 517-543-5458. Posted by Eaton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.