Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to Michigan were ruined.

The State Health Department was notified by a distributor that 21 shipments of Moderna’s vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.

The McKesson Corporation says this was due to issues with gel packs. It is now taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

State officials say most of the shipments were re-sent Monday night, but some vaccination appointments could be delayed.

