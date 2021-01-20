Advertisement

Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan

Almost 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to Michigan were ruined.
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McKesson Corporation says this was due to issues with gel packs. It is now taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

State officials say most of the shipments were re-sent Monday night, but some vaccination appointments could be delayed.

