Chiefs Hope Mahomes Can Play

-- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he practiced in a limited capacity today, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne (HEN’-ee) finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills.