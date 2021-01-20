Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among those pardoned by Trump overnight

(WILX) - Along with his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, some well-known names in Hollywood and pop culture were granted pardons by Trump overnight.

Rappers Lil’ Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., and Kodak Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, are among the 73 being granted clemency in Trump’s final hours in office.

Both were facing gun charges. Kapri was also arrested for drugs and sexual misconduct.

Trump also commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years behind bars for corruption. Kilpatrick, 50, was serving a 28-year sentence for a racketeering and bribery scheme.

Kilpatrick’s release date was still listed for January 18, 2037, on the Bureau of Prison inmate directory earlier this week. Recently, Kilpatrick’s family believed he would be released for COVID-19 concerns, but the request was denied by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Another pardon-hopeful even had a limousine waiting outside a federal prison in Texas.

Two weeks ago, Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers asked the president to lift his 22-year sentence. Maldonado-Passage, 57, is more commonly known as “Joe Exotic” from the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”

As of now, Maldonado-Passage has not been pardoned.

He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill a business rival, Carole Baskin.

For a full list and background of the 143 names granted pardons and clemency, read the statement from the Press Secretary HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.